Thousands protest Madrid's 'sell-out' Catalan agreement

Thousands protest Madrid's 'sell-out' Catalan agreement

Thousands protest Madrid's 'sell-out' Catalan agreement

Spaniards against Catalan independence took to the streets of the Spanish capital on Saturday to protest against a deal struck by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with seperatists.

Adam Reed reports.
Thousands protest Madrid's 'sell-out' Catalan agreement

Protesters against Catalan independence marched in central Madrid on Saturday (January 4) against a deal secured between acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and separatist leaders - calling it a betrayal.

Sanchez is bidding to break parliament deadlock to form a government, and he's receiving some support from the separatists - including a pledge by lawmakers to abstain rather than vote against him.

The protesters who showed up, numbering in at least the hundreds, view it as selling-out.

This demonstrator says they're all "here to defend a united Spain" and that "we are all Spaniards, we are all equal" under the constitution.

Sanchez is assuring lawmakers that neither Spain nor its constitution will break.

Spain's current constitution prohibits regions from breaking away.

The Catalan push for independence, including the unsanctioned referendum in 2017, has caused the country's worst political crisis in decades.




