Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Bushfire Smoke Has Turned Glaciers In New Zealand Brown

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Australian Bushfire Smoke Has Turned Glaciers In New Zealand BrownOne expert said it could increase glacial melt by 30%.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand glaciers turn brown from Australian bush fire, might melt faster

Wellington [New Zealand], Jan 2 (ANI): Snow and glaciers in New Zealand have turned caramel brown...
Sify - Published Also reported by •CTV News


Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown


IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

planetaryhealt3

Planetary Health Lab ’In #NewZealand, where glaciers turned brown and skies red due to smoke blown over from #Australia , many criticise… https://t.co/ajA5zjlWK6 1 day ago

MKMMACherry

Cherry Dunn South Island glaciers turned brown by Australian bushfire smoke https://t.co/cVu6SroVzZ 1 day ago

urma5h

Urmas Heinaste South Island glaciers turned brown by Australian bushfire smoke https://t.co/UdPVksEQ1p 2 days ago

paulcashmere

Paul Cashmere @Birdwiththegold @manwithoutatan And New Zealand's glaciers have turned brown from the Australian smoke https://t.co/xzcFrrTGEv 2 days ago

0deer0se

Odee Rose South Island glaciers turned brown by Australian bushfire smoke https://t.co/XyTMH9tuUO 2 days ago

PadreJB

James Bhagwan South Island glaciers turned brown by Australian bushfire smoke https://t.co/NwHBEONJSm 2 days ago

taweratahuriart

Tawera South Island glaciers turned brown by Australian bushfire smoke https://t.co/uCXFNSt74B 2 days ago

NalinMadushank1

Nalin Madushanka Australian Bushfire Is Raging So Wild That Its Smoke Has Turned New Zealand Glaciers Brown https://t.co/0ymKrm5qii 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires [Video]Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Sydney, Australia Looks Like Mars as Wildfire Smoke Blankets the City [Video]Sydney, Australia Looks Like Mars as Wildfire Smoke Blankets the City

Experts say the bushfires have joined forces and continue burning just 31 miles north of Sydney. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.