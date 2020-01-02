Global  

Security firm ended Ghosn's surveillance: sources

Reuters has learned that lawyers for Carlos Ghosn warned a private security company that its surveillance of Carlos Ghosn&apos;s home was a human rights abuse.

He escaped house arrest shortly after the firm stopped watching his Tokyo home.

Adam Reed reports.
