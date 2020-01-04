Global  

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Baghdad&apos;s streets were choked on Saturday with people paying respects to Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and others slain in the targeted U.S. air strike against him.
