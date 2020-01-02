Australians flee massive bushfires that claim 1,000 homes 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published Australians flee massive bushfires that claim 1,000 homes The Australian navy has begun evacuating around 1,000 people stranded on the east coast.

