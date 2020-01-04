Global  

Qasem Soleimani talks trash to President Donald Trump

Qasem Soleimani talks trash to President Donald TrumpThis was recorded in July of 2018 in Iran.
Soleimani's body to reach Iran after Iraq funeral processions

Tehran, Jan 4 (IANS) The body of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US...
Sify - Published

Donald Trump says Soleimani killing 'should have happened long ago'

The US President Donald Trump has spoken out about the airstrike on Iran military commander Qasem...
SBS - Published


Iranians mourn Soleimani's killing [Video]Iranians mourn Soleimani's killing

Major-General Qassem Soleimani was killed on Friday near Baghdad's international airport in an air strike ordered by United States President Donald Trump.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 08:00

Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing [Video]Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing

Democrats question whether US president needed congressional approval, while Trump says he was acting in self-defence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:34

