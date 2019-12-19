Global  

Watch: Deepika Padukone cuts pre-birthday cake with Chhapaak team

Watch: Deepika Padukone cuts pre-birthday cake with Chhapaak team

Watch: Deepika Padukone cuts pre-birthday cake with Chhapaak team

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone cut her pre-birthday cake with the cast and crew of Chhapaak on Saturday.

Deepike turns 34 on Sunday.

The actor was seen with Vikrant Massey and Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar.
Deepika Padukone's pre-birthday celebration with Chhapaak team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Cast and crew of actor Deepika Padukone's upcoming film...
