Pearson unfazed by FA Cup slip-up

Pearson unfazed by FA Cup slip-up

Pearson unfazed by FA Cup slip-up

Watford boss Nigel Pearson insisted Premier League survival is their top priority after Tranmere came from three-down to draw 3-3 in the FA Cup.
