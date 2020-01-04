Global  

The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted

In mid-October, Iran&apos;s general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River.

Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was orchestrated there, and how it prompted the U.S. air strike that killed him.

Matthew Larotonda reports.
