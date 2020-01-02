Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 04:26s - Published < > Embed
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race

Keir Starmer has announced his bid for Labour Party leadership with a campaign video.

The shadow Brexit secretary outlines his plans for a Green New Deal and a human rights based foreign policy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

With Keir Starmer the current frontrunner for new Labour leader, here’s an in-depth look into his record on queer rights

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has emerged as the frontrunner for the new Labour leader, with a...
PinkNews - Published

Sir Keir Starmer favourite to take over Labour leadership from Jeremy Corbyn

Sir Keir Starmer favourite to take over Labour leadership from Jeremy CorbynThe centrist shadow Brexit secretary came out on top of a YouGov poll ahead of left winger Rebecca...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NatPartyEng

National Party of England RT @SkyNews: The shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he will run to be the next Labour leader - becoming the fifth MP to… 26 seconds ago

knitagran

ann prosser #FBPE #RevokeA50 RT @robdn: The shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer made his announcement to the Sunday Mirror. He will visit the Hertfordshire town of… 6 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica The shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he will run to be the next Labour leader - becoming the… https://t.co/t2nXftwHAy 26 minutes ago

SkyNews

Sky News The shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he will run to be the next Labour leader - becoming the… https://t.co/0PdGyqB4tz 32 minutes ago

officialwalexy

Ajao Olawale RT @ITVNewsPolitics: Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race https://t.co/MgCKgVWIE0 https://t.co/bsyaHyTAlC 33 minutes ago

darbyTL

TLDarby 🍁🌿🍎 RT @realTuckFrumper: Sir Keir Starmer enters race to become leader of the Labour party https://t.co/s867uKYnXB 39 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lisa Nandy: The Labour Party needs to root itself back into communities [Video]Lisa Nandy: The Labour Party needs to root itself back into communities

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has announced her bid to become Labour's new leader. She said the party needs to become less London-centric and instead root itself back in smaller communities. Jess Phillips and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Jess Phillips expected to launch Labour leadership bid [Video]Jess Phillips expected to launch Labour leadership bid

Labour MP Jess Phillips is poised to announce her candidacy in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. The outspoken backbencher is expected to confirm on Friday evening her widely..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.