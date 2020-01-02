Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 04:26s - Published Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race Keir Starmer has announced his bid for Labour Party leadership with a campaign video. The shadow Brexit secretary outlines his plans for a Green New Deal and a human rights based foreign policy.

