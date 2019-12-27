Hath No Fury? Woman Ordered To Pay $200K For Dissing Her Ex

Newser reports a Vancouver woman owes her ex-boyfriend $200,000 after defaming him.

A judge called Noelle Halcrow's actions a "relentless" and "malicious" social-media campaign.

Halcrow had posted over 85 messages calling ex-boyfriend Brandon Rook a "no-good drunkard" and "down-and-out failure.

She also called him unfaithful, homophobic, and bisexual, among other things.

Little is known about their relationship except they dated for two stints.

Rook broke up with her each time.