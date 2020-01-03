Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general

Thousands gathered at the funeral of Iranian Military Commander - Qasem Soleimani – who was killed in an American drone strike.

As black-clad demonstrators grieved the Iranian general, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike earlier...

Racheal #LuckeyAce You reap what you sow. Don't kill thousands of Americans and continue to threaten the U.S.A. here or abroad & expec… https://t.co/icLGzlk3Lo 10 minutes ago

ira mustafina RT @ABC : Thousands of mourners gathered for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran's top general and other militants killed in a U.S… 7 minutes ago

Seyed Ali Alavi The ties between #Iran and #Iraq is cemented further as thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by U.S.… https://t.co/0rZrlGUgyf 6 minutes ago