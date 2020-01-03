Global  

Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general

Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general

Thousands gathered at the funeral of Iranian Military Commander - Qasem Soleimani – who was killed in an American drone strike.
Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Iranian General Killed by US

Qassem Soleimani Mourned By Thousands In Baghdad As U.S.-Iran Rancor Mounts

As black-clad demonstrators grieved the Iranian general, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike earlier...
Perry_T

Perry T. PhD ▫️ RT @BBCWorld: Thousands mourn assassinated Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad https://t.co/jR2VhKVD71 https://t.co/HDvIJYKtNH 33 seconds ago

YakovTW

Yakov Tomara RT @ejuitenbroek: Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by U.S.; rockets fired in Baghdad: With… https://t.co/S1DMyWT6lE 1 minute ago

ejuitenbroek

Timeline Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by U.S.; rockets fired in Baghdad: With… https://t.co/S1DMyWT6lE 4 minutes ago

NoEasyBrushOff

NoEasyBrushOff RT @Ian56789: Thousands gather in #Baghdad to mourn Iranian Major General #Soleimani, killed in an American Terrorist Attack to start War w… 5 minutes ago

AlaviLondon

Seyed Ali Alavi The ties between #Iran and #Iraq is cemented further as thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by U.S.… https://t.co/0rZrlGUgyf 6 minutes ago

trassens

Domingo Trassens #WR: Iranians are crying their Big Devil death! https://t.co/0tZISLi6Ei Thousands in Baghdad mourn top Iranian gene… https://t.co/VfZiBzvKGp 7 minutes ago

1959Ira

ira mustafina RT @ABC: Thousands of mourners gathered for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran's top general and other militants killed in a U.S… 7 minutes ago

rfitzger71

Racheal #LuckeyAce You reap what you sow. Don't kill thousands of Americans and continue to threaten the U.S.A. here or abroad & expec… https://t.co/icLGzlk3Lo 10 minutes ago


Thousands mourn Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at funeral in Baghdad [Video]Thousands mourn Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at funeral in Baghdad

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani [Video]Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran in protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian General was killed by US air strikes in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday..

