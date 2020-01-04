Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani

Thousands of mourners took part in a funeral procession in Iraq for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US air strike a day earlier.

Among those killed was Qassem Soleimani, who headed Iran's elite Quds Force.

Also on Saturday, mourners gathered in Tehran, Iran's capital, to call on Iran to avenge the killing.