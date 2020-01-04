Top 10 Amazing Singer Impressions of Other Singers

Who needs to listen to two singers when you can hear them both for the price of one?

For this list, we’ll be looking at singers who do amazing impressions of each other.

Our countdown includes Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Celine Dion and more!

Who do YOU think is the best singer impersonator?

Did your favorite impressionist make the list?

Let us know in the comments!