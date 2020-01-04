Baklava, a traditional Greek pastry to savor at Epiphany 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:00s - Published Baklava, a traditional Greek pastry to savor at Epiphany Katherine Skandaliaris, the mother of 2019 Epiphany cross retriever Ilias Skandaliaris, shows anchor Jasmine Styles and viewers how to make Baklava, a traditional Greek pastry dessert. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Greek Sweets Traditional Greek sweets and more delivered in Sydney, FREE shipping. Get Galaktoboureko delivered at home or work.… https://t.co/fiKym3k2wR 2 days ago Greek Sweets Traditional Greek sweets and more delivered in Sydney, FREE shipping. Get Galaktoboureko delivered at home or work.… https://t.co/VnSg7z8bTG 4 days ago Greek Sweets Traditional Greek sweets and more delivered in Sydney, FREE shipping. Get Galaktoboureko delivered at home or work.… https://t.co/TzpqgXMZL6 6 days ago