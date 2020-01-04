Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Flying through Australia’s bushfires

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 04:20s - Published < > Embed
Flying through Australia’s bushfires

Flying through Australia’s bushfires

A state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales as firefighters struggle to contain the flames caused by record heat in Australia
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Too late to leave': Bushfires out of control across southeast Australia

Bushfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia's east coast on Saturday, fueled by soaring...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Australian bushfire crisis: PM Scott Morrison calls up 3000 reservists

Canberra [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): Up to 3000 reservists will be dispatched across four states in...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

View from above shows severity of fires [Video]View from above shows severity of fires

Special correspondent Alex Crawford surveys Australia's devastating bushfires during a helicopter ride across New South Wales.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:41Published

Toddler Son Accepts Medal On Behalf Of Killed Australian Firefighter [Video]Toddler Son Accepts Medal On Behalf Of Killed Australian Firefighter

A volunteer firefighter killed battling wildfires in Australia received one of the service’s highest honors. CNN reports the person receiving the honor on his behalf during the funeral was his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.