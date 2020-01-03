Global  

Ole: Man Utd looked 'jaded' against Wolves

Ole: Man Utd looked 'jaded' against Wolves

Ole: Man Utd looked 'jaded' against Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United looked jaded and tired as they drew 0-0 at Wolves in the FA Cup.
