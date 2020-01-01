Global  

March To Protest Trump On Iran Policy

Hundreds of people gathered to protest downtown after President Trump ordered the killing of a top Iranian general, raising fears of an escalating conflict in the Middle East.
suzy_herrin

Suzy Herrin RT @SteveSeuser: Protest and march from the White House to the Trump hotel against Trump's war on Iran. #NoWarOnIran https://t.co/VgT5cGF83M 6 minutes ago

ulissemail

leandro ulisse @StevieBrexit So you condone the attack on the US Embasy in Bagdad! You must think it is OK for Iran to attack the… https://t.co/6USMq0GXzs 20 minutes ago

OfficialMining

Precious Metals EXPERT RT @CNNnews18: #JustIn | Massive protest march underway at Tehran in Iran against the killing of one of its top and most popular Generals Q… 28 minutes ago

SteveSeuser

Steve Seuser Protest and march from the White House to the Trump hotel against Trump's war on Iran. #NoWarOnIran https://t.co/VgT5cGF83M 1 hour ago

SteveSeuser

Steve Seuser Protest and march from the White House to the Trump hotel against Trump's war on Iran. #NoWarOnIran https://t.co/tnm2ZqEVrP 2 hours ago

MilsomGillian

Gillian Milsom RT @StevieBrexit: Labour's John McDonnell and Richard Burgon attended today's Stop The War march in protest against Trump's RETALIATORY att… 2 hours ago

hilll333

Larry Hill American need the march and protest all over the country against Trump's dumb assassination of the second most lead… https://t.co/6fjIwD11H5 3 hours ago


Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran [Video]Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not think rising tensions with Iran will spiral into a war, though he had earlier threatened retaliation against the country, after the attack on a..

Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new foreign policy test for Trump [Video]Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new foreign policy test for Trump

The United States is deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday. Chris Dignam has..

