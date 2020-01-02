Suit By Delta Employees Says Lands' End Uniforms Are Making Them Sick
Suit By Delta Employees Says Lands' End Uniforms Are Making Them Sick
The lawsuit says Delta employees found presence of "chemicals and heavy metals," including formaldehyde and mercury, on their uniforms.
