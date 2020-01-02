Global  

Suit By Delta Employees Says Lands' End Uniforms Are Making Them Sick

Suit By Delta Employees Says Lands' End Uniforms Are Making Them Sick

The lawsuit says Delta employees found presence of "chemicals and heavy metals," including formaldehyde and mercury, on their uniforms.
Delta workers claim Lands' End uniforms make them sick

Lawsuit filed by flight attendants and other employees alleges that mandated work wear caused health...
CBS News - Published

Delta Air Lines Employees Sue Lands' End Over Their Uniforms

Some of the Delta Air Lines employees filed a lawsuit against Lands' End Outfitters, alleging that...
RTTNews - Published


CrismonOfficial

Crismon D. "David" Montero RT @CNNBusiness: The uniforms debuted in 2016. The suit says the employees have been required to wear them since May of 2018. https://t.co/… 2 days ago

CNNBusiness

CNN Business The uniforms debuted in 2016. The suit says the employees have been required to wear them since May of 2018. https://t.co/E5o54gnXHo 2 days ago


Delta Employees Sue Lands' End Over Uniforms [Video]Delta Employees Sue Lands' End Over Uniforms

Delta Employees Sue Lands' End Over Uniforms

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Hundreds Of Delta Airline Employees Sue Lands’ End For Uniforms Allegedly Making Them Sick [Video]Hundreds Of Delta Airline Employees Sue Lands’ End For Uniforms Allegedly Making Them Sick

Delta Airline employees are having some turbulence with their uniforms. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published

