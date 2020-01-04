Global  

باغتيال سليماني.. ترامب كمن وضع أصبع ديناميت قرب برميل باردود

باغتيال سليماني.. ترامب كمن وضع أصبع ديناميت قرب برميل باردود

باغتيال سليماني.. ترامب كمن وضع أصبع ديناميت قرب برميل باردود

يرى خبراء أنه إذا كانت مياه الخليج ساخنة جدا في الصيف الماضي، فإنها بعد اغتيال الإدارة الأميركية لقاسم سليماني أصبحت شديدة الغليان.

وربما مع تعهد إيران بالانتقام الواسع واتساع نفوذها، فإن منطقة الشرق الأوسط ليست وحدها المهددة بأيام صعبة.
