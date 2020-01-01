Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NHL Highlights | Jets @ Wild 01/04/20

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
NHL Highlights | Jets @ Wild 01/04/20Extended highlights of the Winnipeg Jets at the Minnesota Wild
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IssaramV

IssaramV NHL Highlights | Jets @ Wild 01/04/20 https://t.co/T8YVyaYlG5 39 minutes ago

GentNewsCom

Gent News NHL Highlights | Jets vs. Wild – Jan. 4, 2019 https://t.co/jW53Yiz7Ce 15 hours ago

nhl_dtmts

DTMTS Jets vs Wild highlights are up at https://t.co/dZDaeAInAn #NHL #GoJetsGo #mnwild 17 hours ago

nalgajiofa

nalgajiofa Winnipeg Jets v Minnesota Wild Hockey Highlights 04 January HOCKEY - USA https://t.co/B58O0cgK2b https://t.co/yjmB2G9m5v 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @Jets 01/02/20 [Video]NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @Jets 01/02/20

Extended highlights of the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Boston Bruins

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

NHL Highlights | Jets @ Avalanche 12/31/19 [Video]NHL Highlights | Jets @ Avalanche 12/31/19

Extended highlights of the Winnipeg Jets at the Colorado Avalanche

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.