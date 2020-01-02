Global  

Incendios catastróficos en Australia dejan 21 muertos y 100.000 hectáreas calcinadas

Australia movilizó el sábado a tres mil reservistas en una nueva jornada de incendios forestales donde dos nuevas víctimas elevaron a 21 número de muertos.
