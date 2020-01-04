WBZ News Update For January 4
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
WBZ News Update For January 4
Hundreds Protest Iran General Killing In Boston; Man Shot In Lynn; Malden Police Search For Liquor Thief, Possible Flurries Begin Next Week
