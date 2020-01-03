Might be the perfect gift for the outdoor adventurer in your life.spokane's cory and heidi santiago appeared on an episode of "shark tank" in october of 2018.

Derek deis caught up with the couple behind "bear minimum outdoors" for made in the northwest.

Cory santiago has always been fascinated with camping and survival gear.

But in every survival kit... the one thing he believed was missing... 08:20:48 cory santiago, founder: "was a pot that you could take with you in a small thing or a small form factor.

And so that was like, 'there needs to be one of those.'"so he started tinkering with a teflon used in food processing... but the bowl would burn up after a few uses.

08:22:15 santiago: "as soon as i added the metal base, then it was like, 'aha!'"that metal base allowed santiago to use it about 70 times.08:21:42 santiago: "from 5 to 70 is much better, because i didn't want to create something that's a disposable item that people are chucking in the forest."santiago also wanted his bear bowls to fold flat... and be able to fit in your pocket.08:24:07 santiago: "having something that you can actually pack up small, put on your belt or in your pocket is really key, i think."a kickstarter campaign got the ball rolling for bear minimum outdoors... which started making bear bowls in work parties like this one inside the santiagos' home.

They come in three sizes... the baby bear, mama bear and papa bear.08:30:19 santiago: "it's strong.

It's tough like a bear.

It goes outdoors like a bear.

And it's the minimum that you need to take with you."that kickstarter caught the attention of a-b-c's shark tank.

But at first... santiago thought the call was a joke.08:31:06 santiago: "'oh, you're the executive producer from shark tank?

Wow!

Lucky me!'"but after selling bear bowls in 30 countries... santiago finally returned the call... and immediately heard back.then... in the summer of 2018... the santiagos... and business partner tim krauss dressed as a bear... went to l-a to record their episode.

08:33:58 santiago: "it was intense."making their pitch for bear bowls in front of the sharks.heidi santiago: "the cook pot that folds flat.

(sings) aaaaaaahhh!"they received offers from two sharks... and accepted one from jamie siminoff... the founder of ring home security.

Jamie siminoff, shark tank: "it enables us to go out more.

Outdoors.

We need to get the kids out."08:36:58 santiago: "that kind of stuff really rang true with us.

That's where we're at and it just seemed like a good fit."after the episode aired... bear minimum saw a major uptick in business.

It's since released some new products... like the bear bones stove... and the eat'n card... which has four tools that offer ten different functions.

And santiago says there may be more new products in 2020.08:39:42 santiago: "that will be coming soon."

And they're hoping to keep capitalizing on the exposure from shark tank.santiago: "we're now out in the light a little bit.

And so, people are seeing it."meaning bear minimum's bottom line should keep going up.

For made in the northwest... i'm derek deis... 4 news now.

You can see more of derek's "made in the northwest" stories on kxly dot-com... under the "features"