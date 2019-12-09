A+E’s Garner Plans More “Lively Places” For OTT TV

A+E Networks plans to launch more library-based TV channels for OTT platforms, after this December switching on "Lively Place" on Samsung smart TVs.

Lively Place is a scheduled collection of library programming from A+E's roster of unscripted lifestyle shows, for free with ad support.

It is available via Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's own gateway to over-IP TV services on its TV sets.

"It's the first of what we hope will be more fast channels, free ad-supported streaming television channels that we will curate using our library," says Mark Garner, A+E Networks' EVP, Digital Content Licensing & Business Development, in this video interview with Beet.TV.

"Lively Place is a channel that has some of our most recognised and award-winning content that's in our library in the lifestyle space.

We have taken an opportunity to build out a new lifestyle brand, Lively Place, and chose to launch with Samsung on Samsung's TV Plus as our first partner.

"It's not often where you get to launch a new channel and a new brand in this environment, but I think that's one of the things that OTT and this emergence of new viewing options is afforded a company like ours." Lively Place ads are sold by Samsung Ads, Samsung's own smart TV targeted ad sales house, but A+E has the option to take ad sales in-house.

Garner describes the plethora of new OTT TV options coming out, in particular from subscription providers.

But he also speaks positively about the new wave of ad-supported OTT services following in their wake, from the likes of Tubi and Pluto.

"You'll find A+E content on many of those platforms, and we're finding a great opportunity and revenue that's being generated in our content that perhaps four or five or six years ago, the opportunity to monetize wasn't as great," Garner says.

