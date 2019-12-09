Global  

A+E’s Garner Plans More “Lively Places” For OTT TV

A+E Networks plans to launch more library-based TV channels for OTT platforms, after this December switching on "Lively Place" on Samsung smart TVs.

Lively Place is a scheduled collection of library programming from A+E's roster of unscripted lifestyle shows, for free with ad support.

It is available via Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's own gateway to over-IP TV services on its TV sets.

Https://www.facebook.com/FYI/videos/lively-place-promo/668897500279885/ "It's the first of what we hope will be more fast channels, free ad-supported streaming television channels that we will curate using our library," says Mark Garner, A+E Networks' EVP, Digital Content Licensing & Business Development, in this video interview with Beet.TV.

"Lively Place is a channel that has some of our most recognised and award-winning content that's in our library in the lifestyle space.

We have taken an opportunity to build out a new lifestyle brand, Lively Place, and chose to launch with Samsung on Samsung's TV Plus as our first partner.

"It's not often where you get to launch a new channel and a new brand in this environment, but I think that's one of the things that OTT and this emergence of new viewing options is afforded a company like ours." Lively Place ads are sold by Samsung Ads, Samsung's own smart TV targeted ad sales house, but A+E has the option to take ad sales in-house.

Garner describes the plethora of new OTT TV options coming out, in particular from subscription providers.

But he also speaks positively about the new wave of ad-supported OTT services following in their wake, from the likes of Tubi and Pluto.

"You'll find A+E content on many of those platforms, and we're finding a great opportunity and revenue that's being generated in our content that perhaps four or five or six years ago, the opportunity to monetize wasn't as great," Garner says.

This video is part of the Beet.TV series title the Road to CES 2020, a preview of the topics expected to be explored in Las Vegas in January.

The series is presented by Samsung Ads.

