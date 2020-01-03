Global  

Turkish company claims fugitive Carlos Ghosn used their planes illegally

Turkish company claims fugitive Carlos Ghosn used their planes illegally

Turkish company claims fugitive Carlos Ghosn used their planes illegally

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn used two of a private Turkish company&apos;s planes illegally in his escape from Japan.

