Top 10 Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020

Our wallets are not prepared for this, Taking on the demon underworld as the Doom Slayer, Returning to the Clicker infested USA as Ellie, Getting stalked by the terrifying Nemesis as Jill Valentine, Getting immersed in the Cyberpunk themed Night City, or returning to Midgar with Cloud, Barrett, Tifa, Aerith and co.

2020 will have something to satisfy classic and modern gamers alike.

To be eligible for the list, the game must be confirmed for 2020, or there should be good reason to expect its release in that year.

Therefore, upcoming games with a mere announcement and no discernible release date will not be included.

However we have prepared a separate list for games that don't have a set release date, so look out for those.