Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Top 10 Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:09s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020

Top 10 Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020

Our wallets are not prepared for this, Taking on the demon underworld as the Doom Slayer, Returning to the Clicker infested USA as Ellie, Getting stalked by the terrifying Nemesis as Jill Valentine, Getting immersed in the Cyberpunk themed Night City, or returning to Midgar with Cloud, Barrett, Tifa, Aerith and co.

2020 will have something to satisfy classic and modern gamers alike.

To be eligible for the list, the game must be confirmed for 2020, or there should be good reason to expect its release in that year.

Therefore, upcoming games with a mere announcement and no discernible release date will not be included.

However we have prepared a separate list for games that don't have a set release date, so look out for those.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020

Start saving your money, because 2020 promises to be one heck of a year.

Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we’re counting down our picks for the top ten most anticipated games of 2020.

For this list, we’ll be examining the video games that promise to release some time in 2020.

To be eligible for the list, the game must be confirmed for 2020, or there should be good reason to expect its release in that year.

Therefore, upcoming games with a mere announcement and no discernible release date will not be included.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video game addiction [Video]Video game addiction

Video game addiction is becoming a real problem among the younger generation. Using games to decompress and for enjoyment is different than games controlling children's lives. Warning signs that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:40Published

Top 10 Best Moments From The Witcher Season 1 [Video]Top 10 Best Moments From The Witcher Season 1

Netflix's most recent masterpiece television show, The Witcher, has everyone talking Geralt of Rivia. Today we're looking at the best moments from The Wticher's first season. What was your favorite..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.