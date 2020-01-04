U.S. Prepare To Deploy After Baghdad Airstrike now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published U.S. Prepare To Deploy After Baghdad Airstrike CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the protests to the U.S. airstrike in Baghdad as the military troops prepare to deploy to the Middle East.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Sarah Tricia RT @LtGovDanForest: Please keep the 82nd Airborne in your prayers as they are deployed to the Middle East. https://t.co/QddZ9Msppe 3 minutes ago Richard Lambert RT @CanadasMajority: US prepares for expulsion from #Iraq. Jan 3rd The Pentagon ok’d sending 3,500 paratroopers from 82nd Airborne to #Kuw… 5 hours ago Canadian Majority US prepares for expulsion from #Iraq. Jan 3rd The Pentagon ok’d sending 3,500 paratroopers from 82nd Airborne to… https://t.co/39k3j3Zaft 5 hours ago