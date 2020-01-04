Global  

U.S. Prepare To Deploy After Baghdad Airstrike

U.S. Prepare To Deploy After Baghdad Airstrike

U.S. Prepare To Deploy After Baghdad Airstrike

CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the protests to the U.S. airstrike in Baghdad as the military troops prepare to deploy to the Middle East.
Recent related news from verified sources

After Baghdad airstrike, Bangladesh embassy in Iraq issues advisory

Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 4 (ANI): A day after a US airstrike near Baghdad international airport killed...
Sify - Published

US-led coalition, Iraqi military deny new Baghdad airstrike

Baghdad, Jan 4 (IANS) The US-led coalition and the Iraqi military on Saturday denied any fresh...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



SarahTricia1

Sarah Tricia RT @LtGovDanForest: Please keep the 82nd Airborne in your prayers as they are deployed to the Middle East. https://t.co/QddZ9Msppe 3 minutes ago

lambert_pp

Richard Lambert RT @CanadasMajority: US prepares for expulsion from #Iraq. Jan 3rd The Pentagon ok’d sending 3,500 paratroopers from 82nd Airborne to #Kuw… 5 hours ago

CanadasMajority

Canadian Majority US prepares for expulsion from #Iraq. Jan 3rd The Pentagon ok’d sending 3,500 paratroopers from 82nd Airborne to… https://t.co/39k3j3Zaft 5 hours ago


The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani [Video]The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader [Video]Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader

President Trump ordered an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani drawing a vow of "crushing revenge" from Iran. The State Department told Americans in Iraq to leave the country immediately,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:24Published

