4 come out for anti-war protest in Terre Haute

Back in the u-s... people also took to the streets today.

They gathered for anti-war protests... and counter protests -- supporting president trump.

A protest also happened right here in terre haute... but the numbers we no where near those seen in other parts of the country.

News 10's richard solomon was at the terre haute protest and has continuing coverage for you tonight.

only 4 people showed up for the anti-war protest... and a 5th man says he came out to show his support for the president -- no matter what he does.

"nats" many people are wondering what's next... after president donald trump approved an attack that killed a top iranian general.

Some say they're worried the decision will lead to something much worse.

"i'm worried cause this could be the tip off to world war 3" but others say the president made the right call.

"we've got to stand behind our president.

We've got to stand behind america.

" only a handful of protesters made it out to an anti-war rally outside the vigo county courthouse saturday.

Cathy mcguire helped to organize the rally.

She says she thinks killing iranian military general qasem soleimani was an act of war.

"it was reckless.

But it truly could be the beginning of world war 3 and the end of this government."

Protesters held signs like this.

They read no war on iran -- or -- no more acts of war.

Another man was at the protest for a different reason.

He told me americans should support the president's decision.

"we've been under this umbrella of terror.

We have to support him and this country.

If we don't we are doomed."

Mcguire says now it's your turn to speak up.

"it takes an enormous effort from all the people to take this seriously.

We still can fight back while we still have a government."

the organizations "codepink" and "moveon" were behind these protest.

Codepink also has a petition on it's website.

Codepink also has a petition on it's website.



