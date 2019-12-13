Global  

First Farmers Market of the new year

Are wrapping up the first saturday of the new year... and many ventured out to get some shopping done... and -- to support local vendors.

The first terre haute farmers market of the new year was today.

This is at the meadows shopping center.

More than 2-dozen vendors were on hand with a wide variety of homemade goods for sale.

"you're getting good products.

They taste good, they look good, and you're also supporting people in your community."

The winter market happens inside the shopping center on the first saturday of each month.



