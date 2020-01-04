Sheriff voices concern after first year

Indiana state police.

Vigo county sheriff john plasse spent the last year in brown... but served in blue with the terre haute police department for a decade prior.

We caught up with him after his first year as sheriff.

He says he's learned the city and county governments do things a little differently.

He voiced some frustration.

Sheriff plasse says he put a request into the vigo county council last year.

He wanted 1-more patrol deputy and to increase courthouse security staff.

He says he made the request by the council's deadline but it still was not heard.

20:12:31 - 20:12:41 "it's kind of frustrating when you submit something and it's not even heard, at least, in my opinion, that's one thing i've learned too with the city and county government, they do things a little differently."

Sheriff plasse says he wonders what it takes to get the county council to hear a request... but he'll ask again this year.

He says when he was city police chief... the city council may not have agreed with his requests but at least city leaders would