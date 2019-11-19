Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Protests Across U.S. Cities Over Iran Strike

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Protests Across U.S. Cities Over Iran Strike

Protests Across U.S. Cities Over Iran Strike

President Trump ordered a drone strike Thursday that killed Qassem Soleimani, Natalie Brand reports ().

WCCO 4 News At 5 - January 4, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lalitapetila

lalita petila RT @codepink: We refuse to stand by as Trump leads the US into war with #Iran. Join us in the streets tomorrow as we unite to stop the es… 2 hours ago

losonews

Lowcountry Source Leftists are doing Stop WW III protests in 70 cities. https://t.co/M0tXEOqh4W 7 hours ago

nsh1917

Nick SH One of these cities is Lancaster, PA! Join us at noon next to the Lancaster County Prison! https://t.co/rLlX7u3qlw 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities [Video]American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

Groups of protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

Over 100 killed in Iran unrest: Amnesty Intl. [Video]Over 100 killed in Iran unrest: Amnesty Intl.

At least 106 protestors have been killed in 21 cities in Iran during unrest that broke out over fuel price rises last week, Amnesty International said on Tuesday. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.