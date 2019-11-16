Many Perplexed By Mysterious Night-Time Drones 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:51s - Published Many Perplexed By Mysterious Night-Time Drones For the past several weeks, mysterious drones have been flying at night, in patterns, over parts of rural Colorado and Nebraska, Dana Jacobson reports (1:51). WCCO 4 News At 5 - January 4, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Gigantic beautiful fish creates the sand on our tropical beaches The underwater world of Papua New Guinea is mysterious and beautiful beyond description. There are thousands of species of coral that thrive and provide shelter for an abundance of marine creatures. By.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:33Published on December 7, 2019 THE CLEANSING Movie (2019) THE CLEANSING Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Set in a small isolated village in 14th century Wales, Alice is a sixteen year old girl who is accused of being a witch and causing the plague that has.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:30Published on November 16, 2019