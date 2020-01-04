Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia

Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia

Bushfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia's east coast on Saturday, fueled by high temperatures and strong winds that had firefighters battling to save lives and property, and authorities said the worst of conditions was yet to come.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia

Blazes on Saturday turned the sky blood red in Mallacoota - a town east of Victoria in Australia.

Smoke blanketed the area, causing low visibility, which stalled evacuation efforts in the coastal town.

It's just one of many communities on Australia's east coast paralyzed by bushfires burning out of control.

As of Saturday more than 100 wildfires continued to engulf parts of the country, fanned by soaring temperatures and strong winds.

By early evening, Victoria had 16 fires rated at emergency or evacuate warning levels and New South Wales had 12 rated emergency.

Meanwhile on Kangaroo Island - an island off Australia's south coast... an apocalyptic sight.

Burnt vehicles sat on the side of the road, homes destroyed and a sports complex scorched.

While officials confirmed fatalities.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED POLICE OFFICIAL SAYING: "It's an unfortunate thing that I do have to say that we have discovered early this morning that as a result of the fire, we do have two fatalities.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has put the national death toll from the current fire season, which began in September, at 23.

Twelve of those are from this week's fires alone.



Recent related news from verified sources

'Too late to leave': Bushfires out of control across southeast Australia

Bushfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia's east coast on Saturday, fueled by soaring...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJerusalem Post


Southeast Australia burns as winds fan hungry fires

Bushfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia's east coast on Saturday, fueled by high...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Hindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

f_talmon

Frank Talmon l'Armée Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia https://t.co/P4T0HE3sLZ 9 minutes ago

dave1agar

Dave Agar Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia https://t.co/yUkdFzaiR3 55 minutes ago

georgebkk

Thaivisa Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia: https://t.co/C3ynhsHo1L https://t.co/dH17GUR1J7 1 hour ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia https://t.co/WeYUJCJS74 1 hour ago

HamodiaUS

Hamodia Bushfires Rage Out of Control Across Southeast Australia - https://t.co/piYcJEYOXR #jewish #israel #news #judaism https://t.co/GLXDEdP7LW 2 hours ago

AngelofJBJ

Katja ISF RT @therightblue: Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia https://t.co/a6Mmiouo5l 2 hours ago

ordinaryfaces

The Daily Outsider Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia https://t.co/wn4wru6Jn2 https://t.co/Ej2M021SQR 3 hours ago

NepalNewsBuzz

Nepal News Network THT- Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia https://t.co/EQWxPY9KgQ 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

View from above shows severity of fires [Video]View from above shows severity of fires

Special correspondent Alex Crawford surveys Australia's devastating bushfires during a helicopter ride across New South Wales.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:41Published

Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes [Video]Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes

The Australian navy has begun evacuating around 1,000 people stranded on the east coast. Searing weather fronts are whipping up more blazes across Victoria and New South Wales. At the peak of the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.