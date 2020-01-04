Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia

Blazes on Saturday turned the sky blood red in Mallacoota - a town east of Victoria in Australia.

Smoke blanketed the area, causing low visibility, which stalled evacuation efforts in the coastal town.

It's just one of many communities on Australia's east coast paralyzed by bushfires burning out of control.

As of Saturday more than 100 wildfires continued to engulf parts of the country, fanned by soaring temperatures and strong winds.

By early evening, Victoria had 16 fires rated at emergency or evacuate warning levels and New South Wales had 12 rated emergency.

Meanwhile on Kangaroo Island - an island off Australia's south coast... an apocalyptic sight.

Burnt vehicles sat on the side of the road, homes destroyed and a sports complex scorched.

While officials confirmed fatalities.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED POLICE OFFICIAL SAYING: "It's an unfortunate thing that I do have to say that we have discovered early this morning that as a result of the fire, we do have two fatalities.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has put the national death toll from the current fire season, which began in September, at 23.

Twelve of those are from this week's fires alone.