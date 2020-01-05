U.S. Airstrike on Iranian General Spurs Anti-War Demonstrations in San Francisco, San Jose 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:22s - Published U.S. Airstrike on Iranian General Spurs Anti-War Demonstrations in San Francisco, San Jose Hundreds marched in protest here in the Bay Area and around the country after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top general. Da Lin reports. (1-4-20)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this