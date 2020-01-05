Global  

U.S. Airstrike on Iranian General Spurs Anti-War Demonstrations in San Francisco, San Jose

U.S. Airstrike on Iranian General Spurs Anti-War Demonstrations in San Francisco, San Jose

U.S. Airstrike on Iranian General Spurs Anti-War Demonstrations in San Francisco, San Jose

Hundreds marched in protest here in the Bay Area and around the country after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top general.

Da Lin reports.

(1-4-20)
