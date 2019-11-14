Global  

Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia

Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia

Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia

Bushfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia&apos;s east coast on Saturday, fueled by high temperatures and strong winds that had firefighters battling to save lives and property, and authorities said the worst of conditions was yet to come.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
