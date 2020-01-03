Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NASA Astronaut Had The First Known Blood Clot In Space

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
NASA Astronaut Had The First Known Blood Clot In SpaceWBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Earthbound Doctor Treats Astronaut’s Blood Clot From 250 Miles Away

Earthbound Doctor Treats Astronaut’s Blood Clot From 250 Miles AwayInternational Space Station (via NASA) Space travel is full of unknowns—like how to treat a...
geek.com - Published Also reported by •Business Wire



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 1-3-20 [Video]Health Headlines - 1-3-20

In today's health headlines we talk about new treatments for aortic stenosis that people can consider. NASA had its' first blood clot case of an astronaut in outer space and they turned to a doctor for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:40Published

NASA’s Testing an ‘Astronaut Smart Glove’ for Moon and Mars Missions [Video]NASA’s Testing an ‘Astronaut Smart Glove’ for Moon and Mars Missions

Spacesuits are known to be cumbersome, but they could get a major upgrade with an “astronaut smart glove” developed by Ntention. It allows astronauts to control drones with simple hand gestures.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.