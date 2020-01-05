Dozens of people made their voices heard today at the wayne morse free speech plaza in eugene and they're demanding no war with "ee-ron".

The group waved signs and banners and heard from speakers including an "ee-rack" war vet-eran.

They called for all u.s. troops to leave the middle east and that sanctions against "ee-ron" should be lifted.

The rally comes on the heels of a u-s airstrike that killed an "ee-ranian" military commander on friday.

One vietnam vet- eran who attended the rally said he doesn't want to see any more soldiers killed.

A lot of us, are getting unnecessarily killed, and i think the military now are just being pawns the rally was just one of many held across the country today.