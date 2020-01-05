Global  

Rally in Eugene calls for no war with Iran

The rally comes on the heels of this week’s U.S. drone strike, which killed one of Iran’s top military leaders, General Qasem Soleiman.
Dozens of people made their voices heard today at the wayne morse free speech plaza in eugene and they're demanding no war with "ee-ron".

The group waved signs and banners and heard from speakers including an "ee-rack" war vet-eran.

They called for all u.s. troops to leave the middle east and that sanctions against "ee-ron" should be lifted.

The rally comes on the heels of a u-s airstrike that killed an "ee-ranian" military commander on friday.

One vietnam vet- eran who attended the rally said he doesn't want to see any more soldiers killed.

A lot of us, are getting unnecessarily killed, and i think the military now are just being pawns the rally was just one of many held across the country today.




Organizers say the rally was just one of many held on Saturday across the country

