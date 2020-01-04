'No war on Iran:' Protesters gather in Ashland Plaza against Soleimani strike

T least 10 people were out here today protesting trump's airstrike.

All of them with different opinions on why it should not have been done in the first place."

And the crowd was loud and clear.

Nat "no trump war" all of them against the drone strike in baghdad that killed the top iranian general qasem (cua-sem) soleimani.

And against sending three thousand additional troops to the middle east.

Oregon state senator jeff golden was one of those protesters.

Jeff says: "in the last 18 years with big military force in the middle east trying to make it go our way we have squandered thousands of dollars and 10s of thousands of american lives and hundreds of thousands of middle east lives that things are worse now more than they were before and heading in the wrong direction."

The president has said that the air strike was done to stop war.

Trump says: "solemani has been perpetrating acts of terror to dista bilize the middle east for the last 20 years.

What the united states did yesterday should have been done long ago.

A lot of lives could have been saved."

Protesters this afternoon think otherwise.

John says: "i really feel like trump has done this to distract from the impeachment process and further investigation."

Mary says: "and the only reason he wants to do this is in his brain, he thinks he's going to get elected again, if we have another war."

Andryanna says: "coming up on newswatch 12 at 6, i'll explain why people who protested the vietnam war, found it very important to be out here today.

In ashland, andryanna sheppard, newswatch 12."

Today