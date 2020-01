FIRST robotics competition season kick-off and 2020 game reveal 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:11s - Published FIRST robotics competition season kick-off and 2020 game reveal A world wide robotics game reveal celebration for the upcoming robotics competition season. FIRST announced the 202 game is “infinite recharge.” Teams on the Monterey Peninsula will have six weeks to get their robots ready for the regional competition March 25-28 at Seaside High School. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FIRST robotics competition season kick-off and 2020 game reveal WORLD WIDE ROBOTICSGAME CELEBRATION FORTHE UPCOMINGROBOTICS COMPETITIONSEASON.THIS YEAR'S GAME ISCALLED INFINITERECHARGE.TO EXPLAIN...ACTION NEWS REPORTERALANI LETANG HAS THESTORY. ###MICAELA HOUSE-MONTEREY HIGH SCHOOLROBODORES CO-CAPTIANCLIP#0683 12:22:58 "IT'SHUGE EXCITEMENT WE'VEBEEN WAITING FOR THIS FORA WHILE...FOR THIS GAMEREVEAL," ALONG WITHNEARLY A DOZEN OTHERMONTEREY PENINSULATEAMS HAVE WAITED FORTHE WORLD WIDE GAMEREVEAL....AND KICK OFF TO THEGLOBAL ROBOTICSCOMPETITION SEASONTHIS YEAR...THE NON-PROFIT STEMPROGRAM.....FORINSPIRATION ANDRECOGNITION OFSCIENCE ANDTECHNOLOGY ...OR FIRSTROBOTICS ANNOUCINGTHE STAR WARS THEMEOF "INFINITE RECHARGE"AS THE GAME TO PLAY IN2020.ROBIN COYNE-MONTEREYHIGH SCHOOL ROBOTICSINSTRUCTOR CLIP#068112:16:19 AND ONE OF THECOMPONETS OF THE GAME ISA GIANT SWINGING ARM THATHAS 8 FOOT PIPE ANDROBOTS HAVE TO CLIMB ANDATTACH TO IT 12:16:29 THEGOAL IS TO HAVE MORE THANONE ROBOT ON EACH TEAMATTACH TO IT AND LEVEL ITOUT AND SCORE POINTSTEAMS WILL BECHALLENGED TO BUILD...DESIGN...AND PROGRAMROBOTS IN SIX WEEKSFOR THE UPCOMINGREGIONAL COMPETION INMARCH MONTEREY HIGHSCHOOL'S ROBOTICSTEAM ---THE ROBODORES---HAS EVEN LESS TIMEROBIN COYNE-ROBOTICSINSTRUCTOR CLIP#068112:16:43 "BECAUSE WE'VEBEEN INVITED TO BEIJIN FORAN INVITATION ONE OF THREETEAMS FROM THE US THAT'SBEEN INVITED. SO WE HAVETO BUILD SOONER AND SHIPOUR ROBOT TO CHINA."MICAELA HOUSE-MONTEREY HIGH SCHOOLROBODORES CO-CAPTAINCLIP#0683 12:26:01 "IT'S ACULTURAL EXCHANGEMICAELA HOUSE-MONTEREY HIGH SCHOOLROBODORES CO-CAPTAINCLIP#0683 12:26:01 "IT'S ACULTURAL EXCHANGECOMPETITION THAT'S REALLYWHAT ITS ABOUT EXCITED TOGET A GLIMPSE OF WHATTHEIR CULTURE IS LIKE ANDSEEING HOW THEY WORKTOGETHER," WORKING ANDLEARNING TOGETHER....ROBODORES MEMBERSSAY..GOES BEYOND THESTEEL AND REMOTECONTROLLERS MICAELAHOUSE-MONTEREY HIGHSCHOOL ROBODORESCO-CAPTIAN CLIP#068312:24:10 "IT ENDS UPHELPING THE WORLDTHROUGH TEACHING US WHATIT MEANS TO WORKTOGETHER TO WORK ON THISCHALLENGE, RIGHT.BUTT TO 12"23:39 IVEBECOME A LOT MORECOLLABORATIVE WITH OTHERPEOPLE IN MY SCHOOGROUPS AS A RESULT OF THISTEAM," IN MONTEREY...IM ALANILETANG...KSBW ACTIONNEWS EIGHT ...##AFTER REGIONALS...THE WINNING ROBOTICSALLIANCE WILL COMPETAT THE WORLDCHAMPIONSHIP INHOUSTON IN APRIL. ###





You Might Like

Tweets about this B E Mooy RT @mchacon_JDS: What an amazing FLL robotics season for the RoboDragons! We had a blast at our first ever West Texas regional competition… 1 minute ago Mary Jo Chacon What an amazing FLL robotics season for the RoboDragons! We had a blast at our first ever West Texas regional compe… https://t.co/JPPrwSsNUc 21 hours ago Brownsburg Schools RT @AllThingsBEMS: Congrats to our Robotics team on their first competition of the season. The students displayed respect, kindness, and en… 2 days ago BEMS Congrats to our Robotics team on their first competition of the season. The students displayed respect, kindness, a… https://t.co/tJouDT5Fq4 2 days ago Mountain Advocate The First Robotics Club at Lynn Camp High School is ready to make a run. The group recently received the goals thei… https://t.co/BfnAMsGw6h 2 days ago The PAST Foundation The build season for 2020 FIRST® Robotics Competition “INFINITE RECHARGE” is underway and the Metrobots have been b… https://t.co/hJRAEuO0Qv 3 days ago Yonkers Schools RT @YonkersMHS: Robotics season is in full effect! #YHS students prepare for the #2020 First Robotics Competition. This years challenge = I… 4 days ago andrew cohen Tis’ the season! YMHS is gearing up for their first robotics competition! 😀🥇@YonkersSchools @CityofYonkers… https://t.co/ppBXoJpD1c 5 days ago