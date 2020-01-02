Global  

Kyrgios Pledges To Donate Money To Victims Of Australian Bushfires

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios said he’s going to help the victims of the bushfires burning the country.

More than 1,000 homes were destroyed by fires and some towns, like Kyrgios’ homestown, experienced bad air quality.

According to Reuters, he promised to donate $200 for ever ace he serves during the home summer season.

Kyrgios is known for having a strong serve, averaging 16.6 aces per match in 2019.
Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by...
Australian bushfires: Nick Kyrgios chokes back tears as fires rage

A tearful Nick Kyrgios says it is "tough" to see the impact of widespread bushfires in Australia...
