Kyrgios Pledges To Donate Money To Victims Of Australian Bushfires

Kyrgios Pledges To Donate Money To Victims Of Australian Bushfires

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios said he’s going to help the victims of the bushfires burning the country.

More than 1,000 homes were destroyed by fires and some towns, like Kyrgios’ homestown, experienced bad air quality.

According to Reuters, he promised to donate $200 for ever ace he serves during the home summer season.

Kyrgios is known for having a strong serve, averaging 16.6 aces per match in 2019.

His teammate, Alex de Minaur, liked the idea and said he would donate $250 for every ace, but admitted he wouldn’t make as many.
