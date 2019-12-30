Joe Biden Achieves Best Fundraising Quarter For Campaign

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe BIden received $22.7 million in the last three months of 2019.

According to Reters, the spike in fundraising came weeks before voters kick off the party’s nomination process.

Since his campaign launched in April, this fundraising quarter has been the best for the former vice president.

During his July-to-September quarter, Biden took in $15.2 million, worrying some of his supporters.