Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Substation fire causes power outages in West Allis

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Substation fire causes power outages in West Allis

Substation fire causes power outages in West Allis

The Bucks improved to 32-5 with their fifth straight victory since a Christmas Day loss in Philadelphia.

Eric Bledsoe added 21 points.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

w2ed

Wayne Winquist Substation fire causes power outage in West Allis https://t.co/Hl3PrQYeOU 2 hours ago

DesignWithSusan

SUSAN MICHALEK RT @tmj4: #WestAllis Fire is responding to a substation fire near 97th & Rogers. Our crew is on scene working to obtain more. https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

SalSendik

Sal Sendik A substation fire caused thousands to be without power Saturday. https://t.co/aT5OXb43fg 2 hours ago

tmj4

TODAY'S TMJ4 #WestAllis Fire is responding to a substation fire near 97th & Rogers. Our crew is on scene working to obtain more. https://t.co/F7P7zuqqkL 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Power Outages Reported In West Chester After Transformer Fire [Video]Power Outages Reported In West Chester After Transformer Fire

The fire knocked out power to 60 customers.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.