Benton rolls past Falls City in Steve Vertin Classic Dystrophy... first game... chol ater and benton against falls city this morning..=== 2-0 benton.. Ater in the lane.. And the foul.. Makes the free throw.. 5-0...=== then up the court to ater.. 7-0 benton..=== cardinals feed off of him... fun to watch... still in the first... kason mauzey for three...== and then watch this fancy move by ater... oh, man.. Can't stop it.. He's all smiles... benton opens on a 20-3 run... cards win 65-30...





