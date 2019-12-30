Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:13s - Published < > Embed
Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

KAREN: WELCOME BACK, EVERYONE.NEW ENGLAND LOSES TO TENNESSEEAND THE WILDCARD GAME, 20-13.THAT’S FINAL.



Recent related news from verified sources

As No. 2 seed, Chiefs on cusp of returning to AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were inches away from playing in the Super Bowl a...
Seattle Times - Published

Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs romped their way to the AFC championship game last...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyB_Rockin

ANDY5AURU5 RT @ChrisRoush_KQ2: The #Chiefs will host the Texans next Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round. Houston beat Kansas City, 31-24, at Arrowhe… 5 minutes ago

DavidSc91604412

David Scott @auntieamy90 Finally! Also, I don't know if you're a Houston Texans fan, but we (Chiefs) host them here in Kansas C… https://t.co/4nImMefD7r 39 minutes ago

melaniekayyoung

Melanie Young RT @kmbc: Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game https://t.co/Y7wVoPie5w https://t.co/Jc45kuLNxQ 44 minutes ago

kmbc

KMBC Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game https://t.co/Y7wVoPie5w https://t.co/Jc45kuLNxQ 47 minutes ago

ReverendKingdom

ReverendKingdom Chiefs to host Texans in AFC divisional round of NFL playoffs https://t.co/UNKI04ufXI via @thechiefswire 57 minutes ago

AndrewSJourno

Andrew McDonnell That result means the AFC #1 seed, the Baltimore @Ravens, will host the Tennessee @Titans at M&T Bank Stadium next… https://t.co/22xHSlYsIy 1 hour ago

ChrisRoush_KQ2

Chris Roush The #Chiefs will host the Texans next Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round. Houston beat Kansas City, 31-24, at Arr… https://t.co/G1utXQDk3O 1 hour ago

TheChiefsWire

Chiefs Wire #Chiefs to host #Texans in AFC divisional round of NFL playoffs https://t.co/vcLJjm4gnW 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indian Mound neighborhood addresses abandoned properties [Video]Indian Mound neighborhood addresses abandoned properties

Squatters can take refuge in abandoned properties, sometimes setting damaging fires during colder months. Residents in one Kansas City neighborhood are trying to alleviate the issue.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:52Published

Indian Mound neighborhood hopes to fix up abandoned houses [Video]Indian Mound neighborhood hopes to fix up abandoned houses

Residents in one Kansas City neighborhood want to help provide affordable housing options for families.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.