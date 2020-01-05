Same tradition, new arena

Friday is the day that the north iowa bulls and its fans have been waiting for á their first game in the new arena.

Káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á stopped by today to check it out before tomorrows big game./// katie á i finally got to see the new multipurpose arena with my own eyes today and let me tell you.... the pictures that you have likely seen don't do it justice.

It's a top notch facility that has the team and community buzzing with excitement.

Natural sound it's exciting.

There's a lot of anticipation among the guys they've obviously had a few days to pace and get used to the ice, kind of learn the angles, learn all of the funny hops that you sometimes get with the boards and the glass but the guys have gotten to spend a few days inside this place and they're pretty excited to get to play a game down here.

As if there wasn't already enough excitement á add to it that the bulls' inaugural game at the new downtown arena had to wait an extra week after last week's game was postponed due to incliment weather.

Matt dahlseide á a team captain says they're more than ready to go.

I mean the team's ready, we've been getting more and more used to the ice and we're just excited to step on the ice.

The bulls are an energy driven team with some of the most loyal fans in hockey.

But with a larger arena á will the environemnt still be the same?

We're hoping that all of the fans are going to come out and continue to support us and we've got a good speaker system here and everything so hopefully we can do our part on the ice so that all of the fans can keep being as loud as they've always been.

But it's not just the fans and players who are eager for this once in a lifetime opportunity... it's those who work hard behind the scenes like the team's media director á austin draude á who is more than excited about calling tomorrow night's playábyá play.

I've been envisioning it for a while and trying to get a feel for how the logistics of that first game are going to work on my the team will also be wearing special jerseys tomorrow and saturday to honor past and current players.

Those will be auctioned after saturday's game