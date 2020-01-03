Global  

Vols Win Gator Bowl

Come back from the deficit we did.

Coach called tonight deservedly so not only did he keep the team together when the offense was struggling but he scored the game-winning touchdown for senior receiver july getting feedback in playing in the second in getting this i the most special lady and his ... ... if you been cleared for a while but i can still hear it's great to be a tennessee bulging and happening in the conch is out here in the jacksonville jaguars 80 and what a reward for the event you have overcome through a meeting for the first linkedin to start the year 2020 2021 more tomorrow in



Hoosiers give up two late touchdowns, suffer 23-22 loss to Vols in Gator Bowl

Tennessee scored twice in a 30-second span late, overcoming a 13-point deficit to stun Indiana 23-22...
FOX Sports

Tennessee pull off stunning fourth-quarter comeback vs. Indiana in Gator Bowl

A Tennessee football season filled with drama ended with plenty of it. The Vols erased a two-score...
USATODAY.com


HamesJeffery

Jeffery Hames  RT @SECfootball: Jeremy Pruitt calling his shot: ‘This decade is going to be the decade of the Vols’ https://t.co/qqtCfZ6knu 11 minutes ago

GLTQAX

Garry Todd @WUZ1045 @Midday180 @3HL1045 Just realized, in the last few days, the Vols came from behind to win the Gator Bowl,… https://t.co/3KXF5RBily 48 minutes ago

Rich_Laudermilk

Gerald R Laudermilk Jeremy Pruitt calling his shot: ‘This decade is going to be the decade of the Vols’ - Saturday Down South… https://t.co/rnpkwN6vby 3 hours ago

Kmay1125Kmay

keith may I couldn't have this week to go better than it did: Tennessee Vols beat Indiana in the Gator Bowl Thursday night, T… https://t.co/xDpU1hDjaf 5 hours ago

aaroncomer52

Aaron Comer RT @jwilber05: “You remember that time when Jauan Jennings showed up at halftime and the Vols won the Gator Bowl? Do ya?” https://t.co/IlRW… 8 hours ago

DrewbieTheGOAT

Drew Vols come from down 2 TDs with less than 5 mins to go to win the Gator Bowl, 2 days later the Titans go into Foxbor… https://t.co/JK5WypAth5 8 hours ago

TonyBasilio

Tony Basilio Watch/Subscribe on YouTube - https://t.co/JQjqmdgM5U ―――――― Garza Law Fifth Quarter Fan Reaction… https://t.co/hDU5wEWJeK 8 hours ago

peanut1898

cbooth🇺🇸 RT @P_Fortenberry_: Wow. Incredible job by @VFL_Films of capturing the emotion of the Vols’ TaxSlayer Gator Bowl win. Unrivaled in their pr… 9 hours ago

