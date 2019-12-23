Global  

Sacred Heart defeats LeBlond

70-54 the late game... leblond presenting a $6,000 check to the vertin family to help fight muscular dystrophy...=== very cool... second quarter..

L-b down to falls city sacred heart 26-12... jacob burri in the corner for three...=== it's now an 11- point game... other end... time winding down..

Jarrot simon for three... banks open late tonight... sacred heart takes a 30-15 at the half...=== second half..

Golden eagles fight... jeffrey johnston for three... but the irish too much in this one tonight..

68-40...




