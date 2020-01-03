Global  

Police Fatally Shoot Man Armed With Knife

Police Fatally Shoot Man Armed With Knife

Police Fatally Shoot Man Armed With Knife

One officer fired a Taser at the suspect, but when police say that didn't stop the suspect, another officer shot him.

CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

German police kill man who approached with knife, reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’

Police in western Germany shot and killed a 37-year-old man who allegedly tried to attack them with a...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •HinduKhaleej TimesSifyIndependent


Paris police shoot man who attacked passers-by with knife

PARIS (AP) — A man armed with a knife attacked passers-by Friday in a southern Paris park, injuring...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •IndependentIndiaTimes



Tweets about this

JcindyinA

James A Clark Jr Two Denver police officers fatally shoot man armed with knife in Westwood https://t.co/JvpuzM6dbO via @denverite 3 days ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Police, source: Ansonia #police fatally shoot armed #suspect - Jan 3 @ 10:04 AM ET https://t.co/LNBkXOZilT 3 days ago

mmdenverRE

Meredith Michalski Two Denver police officers fatally shoot man armed with knife in Westwood https://t.co/1n5gWCUuWb https://t.co/jLOO0372aX 3 days ago

OWHnews

Omaha World-Herald RT @asanderford: #DomesticViolence is one of the toughest parts of police work. #Omaha police dealt with an awful case on New Year's Eve.… 4 days ago

asanderford

Aaron Sanderford #DomesticViolence is one of the toughest parts of police work. #Omaha police dealt with an awful case on New Year's… https://t.co/m6eZIhnR5e 4 days ago

DavidASachs

Dave Sachs RT @EstebanHRZ: Two Denver police officers shot and killed a man when he lunged at them with a knife during a home sweep on New Year's Day,… 4 days ago

EstebanHRZ

Esteban L. Hernandez Two Denver police officers shot and killed a man when he lunged at them with a knife during a home sweep on New Yea… https://t.co/DSpIJcyy0v 4 days ago

Denverite

Denverite Police say two officers shot a man who lunged at them with a knife around 1 a.m. New Year's Day. https://t.co/vHgKZFWzIr 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris [Video]One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris

French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday after he went on the rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and wounding two more, a prosecutor said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Denver police say man shot by officers on New Year's Day tried to assault officer with knife [Video]Denver police say man shot by officers on New Year's Day tried to assault officer with knife

Denver police said Thursday that the man shot and killed early on New Year's Day lunged at officers with a knife as they were attempted to clear a home on S. Irving Street.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 10:38Published

